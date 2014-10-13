[Email] Litmus December Newsletter 2013

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Old Litmus newsletter that I enjoyed making. My favorite part is the footer of the newsletter. I used CSS animation to make it snow and fly Santa and his reindeer across the screen =)
View the full email here.
Subscribe to Litmus newsletter here.