Google Gmail App UI

Hey guys! This is the final Gmail UI. Remember of that one http://drbl.in/Svu ? Well... we kept the same layout, content, ... but reviewed the visual design because the older version was not looking good on Windows :) It was way too glossy, way too mac style...

so here's the final UI :) Hope you will like it!
FULLSIZE:http://dl.dropbox.com/u/534717/gmail%28new%29.jpg

Posted on May 23, 2011
