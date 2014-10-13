🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Brandall is a script font with natural feel of hand lettering / handwritten style. It is fun, classic, and personal. Brandall typeface contains 371 characters in total and 200 alternate characters to improve your design. It is suitable for wedding invitation, any greeting cards, retro / vintage design style, or any design that needs natural and personal touch. Mix and match the alternate characters to add an attractive message to your design.
Grab it here -> http://crtv.mk/cmNJ