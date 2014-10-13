Jeroen van Eerden

Invalley Branding.

Jeroen van Eerden
Jeroen van Eerden
Hire Me
  • Save
Invalley Branding. invalley logo branding mark icon monogram lettering light crisp
Download color palette

Branding directions and the final logo pick (beneath) for Invalley.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 13, 2014
Jeroen van Eerden
Jeroen van Eerden
Freelance Logo Designer - Creator of killer marks 👋
Hire Me

More by Jeroen van Eerden

View profile
    • Like