In Titus We Trust

In Titus We Trust logo type
Logo and usage treatment for a new community project. A local digital project celebrating the community, creativity & commerce of Saltaire. A UNESCO World Heritage Site located on the outskirts of Bradford, Yorkshire. Launching in late 2014.

Posted on Oct 13, 2014
