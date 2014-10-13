Alex Deruette
City landmarks icons

City landmarks icons icon city new animation fueled
Download color palette

Here is a set of icons we're working on. Each icon represents a city landmark: San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge, New York's Empire State Building, London's Big Ben and Los Angeles' Capitol Records Building.

Posted on Oct 13, 2014
