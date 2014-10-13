Katia Tsikrikonaki

Hello from Athens

Hello from Athens line illustration historic culture buildings theatre athens greece
I just finished a new personal project. It is about a series of Illustrations of some of the most well-known buildings of the centre of
Athens/Greece. I illustrated 14 different historical and cultural buildings using only black lines and then i placed them on a simple map.
This is my favourite one, the National Theatre of Athens. You can check the hole project on behance: http://bit.ly/1s8ZlKr

Posted on Oct 13, 2014
