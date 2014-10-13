Ryan Lev Ari

Chateau de Galilee

Ryan Lev Ari
Ryan Lev Ari
  • Save
Chateau de Galilee branding labels design wine
Download color palette

Branding for a new winery.
Chateau de Galilee is a winery dedicated to creating unique and
distinctive quality wines from selected vineyard in the upper Galilee area.
The winery offers a variety of carefully prepared wines made from the best Israeli handpicked grapes.
Each of our wine creations is accompanied by a professional sommelier participating in the complete process, attentively tasting & sampling the grapes and personally overseeing the aging & bottling procedure

View all tags
Posted on Oct 13, 2014
Ryan Lev Ari
Ryan Lev Ari

More by Ryan Lev Ari

View profile
    • Like