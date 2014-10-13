Branding for a new winery.

Chateau de Galilee is a winery dedicated to creating unique and

distinctive quality wines from selected vineyard in the upper Galilee area.

The winery offers a variety of carefully prepared wines made from the best Israeli handpicked grapes.

Each of our wine creations is accompanied by a professional sommelier participating in the complete process, attentively tasting & sampling the grapes and personally overseeing the aging & bottling procedure