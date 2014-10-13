OpenType feature menu concept

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
OpenType features are really powerful, and often critical to quality typesetting — yet I have *never* seen a good interface for using them. So I'm working on one, to be employed in Typekit Practice lessons as a proof of concept.
I expect this to work like the "Change font" menu, revealed by an icon and scoped to individual examples: http://practice.typekit.com/lesson/selecting-typefaces-for-body-text/