Photosnail

Photosnail photo snail mail print icons design logo simple send minimal
Logo and UI/UX design for a web site/app where people can upload a Photo from their computer or from a social network and send a printed version of it to their friends and families anywhere in the world. Complete project on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/20465537/Photosnail

Posted on Oct 13, 2014
