Sunny Side Up

Sunny Side Up sun sunny egg yellow proportions logo guides
Working on an offshoot of a previous, unused logo (http://drbl.in/ltsj).

A logo design and study of proportions. I worked with 1:√2 (1:1,414) here.

Posted on Oct 13, 2014
Senior Brand Designer at MetaDesign Berlin.

