Sevelim ve sevilelim \ Part of new work

Sevelim ve sevilelim \ Part of new work calligraphy pokras pokraslampas
Shot of my new artwork done for Artistic Reflections of Calligraphy and Typography 6 exhibition in Istambul.

Posted on Oct 13, 2014
