Andrew Colin Beck

Flap Flap

Andrew Colin Beck
Andrew Colin Beck
  • Save
Flap Flap illustration texture bird candle edgar-allen-poe
Download color palette

Then this ebony bird beguiling my sad fancy into smiling,
By the grave and stern decorum of the countenance it wore, "Though thy crest be shorn and shaven, thou," I said, "art sure no craven, Ghastly grim and ancient raven wandering from the Nightly shore— Tell me what thy lordly name is on the Night's Plutonian shore!"

Quoth the raven, "Nevermore."
(Check @2x)

View all tags
Posted on Oct 13, 2014
Andrew Colin Beck
Andrew Colin Beck

More by Andrew Colin Beck

View profile
    • Like