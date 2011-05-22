Nathaniel David Utesch

OrbitalFleets™ 004

OrbitalFleets™ 004 illustration icons orbitalfleets
Representing the insignias of the 133 STS missions into little 1/2" sq. line drawings. This is a crop of Columbia's (28 total), side by side with the originals.

Posted on May 22, 2011
