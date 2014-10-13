Dejavu App

Webshocker - Matjaz Valentar

dejavu icon webshocker app ios ios8 movies design
Hey all,
we did an icon for a client a while ago and now their app is available in app store.
If you're into movies you might check it out.

https://itunes.apple.com/app/id914369680

Posted on Oct 13, 2014
Co-Founder & Lead Creative at Webshocker. This is my work.
