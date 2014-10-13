Alex Deruette
Rippl - Music app

Here is a sneak peek of a music app we've been working on.

Props to @Maria Clara Irisarri for the great work on this project.

We're all excited to see it hitting the App store next year!

Posted on Oct 13, 2014
