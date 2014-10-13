Rune Seir

How My Mind Works

How My Mind Works cube creature ipad procreate character
An idea for a concept I could not get out of my head. Very much inspired by Hayao Miyazaki's films.
Done on my iPad using Procreate on my daily commute to work.

Posted on Oct 13, 2014
