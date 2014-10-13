Dennys Hess

Dennys Hess
Dennys Hess
country topic page map font type italy travel trips suggestions pin
Another shot from a currently running side-project. Over the weekend, I started designing some topic pages which show different featured travel destinations and tours in a country.
Here the Italy example. Really love the shape of this country.

Posted on Oct 13, 2014
Dennys Hess
Dennys Hess
Interaction Design, Cartography & Data Visualization

