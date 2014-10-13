Endre Myrvang

wip - northshape 3

wip - northshape 3 logo mark branding shape simple minimal deer north creative
In last shot I was not happy with the antlers being too horizontal, so I rounded them off more, made them thicker and also added neck to one example. Right now I am drawn towards nr.1

Posted on Oct 13, 2014
