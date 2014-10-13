Daniele Peca

Italy Shirt World Cup Brazil 2014

Daniele Peca
Daniele Peca
  • Save
Italy Shirt World Cup Brazil 2014 world-cup brazil2014 flat design illustration italy
Download color palette

Let's zoom again, more details....
The Italian home kit for the Brazilian World Cup 2014

View all tags
Posted on Oct 13, 2014
Daniele Peca
Daniele Peca

More by Daniele Peca

View profile
    • Like