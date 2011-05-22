Kyle Gallant

It's all in the H

Kyle Gallant
Kyle Gallant
  • Save
It's all in the H lettering type work in progress
Download color palette

The starts of a script I'm working on for a t-shirt graphic. There are some issues to work out.

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2011
Kyle Gallant
Kyle Gallant

More by Kyle Gallant

View profile
    • Like