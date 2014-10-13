Ola Drachal - Zajdzik

Back to school

Back to school webdesign code html css codeschool
I decided to remember myself how to code... and it's so much fun :)
But i'm searching for a good app to code. For now i'm using text wrangler as my primary editor.

Which app is the best?
Would love to get some recommendation.

and btw. codeschool is great.

Posted on Oct 13, 2014
