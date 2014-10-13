FitnessHawk 2.0

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Hello Dribbble!
My first shot here! Here is some redesign work I've been doing on FitnessHawk - bringing an iPad app to the iPhone (and giving the iPad app a much needed refresh).
It is an app aimed at personal trainers to run their business. Always had the aim of making the data tracking simple, quick and definitely not boring!