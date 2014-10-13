Kristofer Guldvarg

Logo - Rainbow Rockin Review

Kristofer Guldvarg
Kristofer Guldvarg
  • Save
Logo - Rainbow Rockin Review happy rainbow rooster animated logo
Download color palette

When I had the logo design done I couldn't resist to give it a shot to animate it to the jingle tune we already had. See it with music to get the full picture: http://instagram.com/p/uFTc32n0YO/

View all tags
Posted on Oct 13, 2014
Kristofer Guldvarg
Kristofer Guldvarg

More by Kristofer Guldvarg

View profile
    • Like