Dinis Bazgutdinоv

TV Channels — Recommendations

Dinis Bazgutdinоv
Dinis Bazgutdinоv
  • Save
TV Channels — Recommendations ios8 iphone6 interface tv movie guide concept channels imdb recommendation minimal landing
Download color palette

TV Channels is an app for control your tv experience

Check out full concept

Twitter | Portfolio | Behance

Dinis Bazgutdinоv
Dinis Bazgutdinоv

More by Dinis Bazgutdinоv

View profile
    • Like