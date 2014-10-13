Rafe Goldberg

Responsive Menu Detail

Rafe Goldberg
Rafe Goldberg
Hire Me
  • Save
Responsive Menu Detail menu web responsive css scss web design dropdown
Download color palette

Detail of the menubar's drop-down interaction on the site I'm currently working on. Live version here, though it's still struggling on iOS.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 13, 2014
Rafe Goldberg
Rafe Goldberg
code + pixels
Hire Me

More by Rafe Goldberg

View profile
    • Like