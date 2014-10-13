Alexander Zavrin

Succubus

Alexander Zavrin
Alexander Zavrin
  • Save
Succubus ransom.00 rpg game mobile phone game sprite pixel pixel art tile graveyard
Download color palette

Full picture:
http://www.pixeljoint.com/files/icons/full/succubus__r1874116901.png

Pixel art graphics for the mobile game that I am working on. This is graveyard level. Game have parallax effect so all graphics are divided into layers and because of this the effect of depth is created.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 13, 2014
Alexander Zavrin
Alexander Zavrin

More by Alexander Zavrin

View profile
    • Like