Costume Quest - Robot

Costume Quest - Robot illustration cartoon videogame double fine halloween candy
Been so slammed and haven't had a lot of time, but wanted to finally get around to doing a Costume Quest illustration that I had drawn probably 2 years ago. One of my favorite games to play Double Fine has created (especially in October). Here's a small slice that I will expand on when I get to it...haha.

Posted on Oct 13, 2014
