Elizabeth Goodspeed

Horror Screenplay Type

Elizabeth Goodspeed
Elizabeth Goodspeed
  • Save
Horror Screenplay Type movie screenplay horror hand-lettering scary lettering type
Download color palette

Type to be used in a poster series for an annual Horror Screenplay Contest by the Ivy Film festival! Four more variations here: http://bit.ly/1AvU1Do

View all tags
Posted on Oct 13, 2014
Elizabeth Goodspeed
Elizabeth Goodspeed

More by Elizabeth Goodspeed

View profile
    • Like