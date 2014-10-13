Brad Hansen

Face of the Day

Brad Hansen
Face of the Day face goblin creepy goblin face hard shade vector shading shading tapered stroke creepy face sad face long face
Decided to make this drawing digital. Check out @2x for some more detail. Let me know what you think!

Face of the day
Art Director & Illustrator
