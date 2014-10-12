Tanya Yeremeyeva

A for Art Deco

Tanya Yeremeyeva
A for Art Deco typography illustration vector letter alphabet illustrator digital texture type lettering art deco
First letter of the alphabet I decided to create based on different art styles. Designed by hand, then illustrated in Illustrator.

Would be super thankful for any feedback! Thanks

