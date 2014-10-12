Mahmud Fajar Rosyadi

Game Background 04

game background
Spooky forest background scenes for Spooky Places endless runner mobile game.

The files included:
- A lot of customizable background items.
- Vector AICS and EPS10 files.
- Transparent PNG files.

