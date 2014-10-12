Teela Cunningham

Free Handmade Paper Patterns

New on the blog: 2 free handmade paper patterns for print + web. Download includes RGB + CMYK tileable 1024x1024 jpgs + an RGB + CMYK photoshop .pat file for both. Pick up the freebies here, check out the full set here :)

Posted on Oct 12, 2014
