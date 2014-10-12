Tanya Yeremeyeva

Calligraphic Gandhi

Tanya Yeremeyeva
Tanya Yeremeyeva
  • Save
Calligraphic Gandhi calligraphy lettering illustration ink gandhi tree quote forests drawing handdrawn
Download color palette

What we are doing to the forests of the world is but a mirror reflection of what we are doing to ourselves and one another. - Mahatma Gandhi

Hello Dribbble! Thanks @David Grimes for the invite!
I will be posting mainly my calligraphy and lettering experiments, for which I will be very appreciative for any feedback, so if you're into that stuff, let's be friends!

Tanya Yeremeyeva
Tanya Yeremeyeva

More by Tanya Yeremeyeva

View profile
    • Like