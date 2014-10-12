Calligraphic Gandhi

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
What we are doing to the forests of the world is but a mirror reflection of what we are doing to ourselves and one another. - Mahatma Gandhi
Hello Dribbble! Thanks @David Grimes for the invite!
I will be posting mainly my calligraphy and lettering experiments, for which I will be very appreciative for any feedback, so if you're into that stuff, let's be friends!