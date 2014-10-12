Bratus ™

HTV Brand Mark

Bratus ™
Bratus ™
  • Save
HTV Brand Mark investment finance circle coins mountain vietnam bratus brand mark logo icon symbol
Download color palette

concepts : Vietnam Coin + Mountain & Sea + Traditional
Client : HTV Investment
Agency: Bratus

View all tags
Posted on Oct 12, 2014
Bratus ™
Bratus ™

More by Bratus ™

View profile
    • Like