Tipt - Counting the dough!

Just thought I'd show some side work. This is a transition idea for after a user adds a tip*. I'm just trying to create some little delightful moments in a fairly utilitarian app.

* Tipt is an app for Servers/Delivery Drivers to keep track of nightly earnings.

Posted on Oct 12, 2014
