Did this for the "Compixellated Challenge" over on Tumblr. Each week there's a theme, and you pixel something within certain specifications. This week's theme is "Fakemon" - to be done in the sprite style of the Pokemon Gold/Silver games for the original Gameboy and Gameboy Color.

I named this guy Ribhit. Get it? Ha. I added a bit of simple animation similar to the games (Crystal had brief animations for the characters when they showed up on screen).