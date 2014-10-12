Phil Giarrusso

Ribhit

Did this for the "Compixellated Challenge" over on Tumblr. Each week there's a theme, and you pixel something within certain specifications. This week's theme is "Fakemon" - to be done in the sprite style of the Pokemon Gold/Silver games for the original Gameboy and Gameboy Color.

I named this guy Ribhit. Get it? Ha. I added a bit of simple animation similar to the games (Crystal had brief animations for the characters when they showed up on screen).

Posted on Oct 12, 2014
