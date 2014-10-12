🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Did this for the "Compixellated Challenge" over on Tumblr. Each week there's a theme, and you pixel something within certain specifications. This week's theme is "Fakemon" - to be done in the sprite style of the Pokemon Gold/Silver games for the original Gameboy and Gameboy Color.
I named this guy Ribhit. Get it? Ha. I added a bit of simple animation similar to the games (Crystal had brief animations for the characters when they showed up on screen).