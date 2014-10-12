Alaster Biao

weservefinance.com

Alaster Biao
Alaster Biao
  • Save
weservefinance.com finance done as it should be
Download color palette

This is the logo design I did for a finance-info site .
Check it out here at : http://weservefinance.com/

View all tags
Posted on Oct 12, 2014
Alaster Biao
Alaster Biao

More by Alaster Biao

View profile
    • Like