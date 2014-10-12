Josiah Z.

Island City 02

Josiah Z.
Josiah Z.
  • Save
Island City 02 packaging landscape linework island city mountains lake
Download color palette

Still pushing around ideas for some package illustration.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 12, 2014
Josiah Z.
Josiah Z.
KCMO *Brand Identity *Collage

More by Josiah Z.

View profile
    • Like