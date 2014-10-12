Square Market Icons

Mikael Westman

icons square glyphs knife fork cutlery glasses leaf technology chair furniture
Year old design from when I was exploring category icons for Square Market.

We later decided to continue with a filled version, which worked better combined with photography.

https://squareup.com/market

Posted on Oct 12, 2014
