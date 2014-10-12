Lauri Johnston

Merry Christmas

Lauri Johnston
Lauri Johnston
  • Save
Merry Christmas merry christmas greeting card script lettering typography swirlies kickstarter
Download color palette

Guys! I launched a kickstarter to fund my greeting card project! This is one of the card designs. I'm so excited! Check it out and please share: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1797501124/greeting-card-line-launch

Lauri Johnston
Lauri Johnston

More by Lauri Johnston

View profile
    • Like