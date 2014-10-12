Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt
Breno Bitencourt
Kodroid Logo android development code semi-colon back-slash curly braces display user face profile
Kodroid is a android development company

Not sure if is better to go with a semi-colon and make it more goofy or just a comma (removing the dot) and lose a bit of meaning for a more sober face. What do you think?

Breno Bitencourt
Breno Bitencourt
