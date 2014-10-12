Lazlo Esh

J Dilla - Rollin Dead

J Dilla - Rollin Dead j dilla walking dead rolling donuts truck car
The first plan of a little looping gif-series, called Rolling Dead.
Focused on dead rap legends.

Posted on Oct 12, 2014
