Clock Illustration

Clock Illustration clock watch illustration book architecture minimal geometry efficiency time
Sketching some ideas to illustrate my incoming book, titled Efficient Methods for Architectural Graphics.

This one is meant to accompany the Efficiency chapter.

Feedback would be really appreciated.

Posted on Oct 12, 2014
