Novel & Short Stories | Book Cover Designs

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
In this self-directed project, I wanted to be able to redesign a range of book covers from a handful of novels, and short stories, that I have read over the past couple of years.
The idea was to not necessarily redesign these chosen covers in a style, and manner, that would suit it's target audience as best as possible, but take on a more minimalistic style that is similar to that of the 1960's minimal art movement, with a combination of both Swiss and New Wave graphic design elements.
Here you will see a use of minimal colours, left-aligned text, heavy use of shapes, and a variety of weights within the Helvetica Neue font carried through out these designs.
To see the full project, head over to my Behance blog! )