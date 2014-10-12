Novel & Short Stories | Book Cover Designs

In this self-directed project, I wanted to be able to redesign a range of book covers from a handful of novels, and short stories, that I have read over the past couple of years.



The idea was to not necessarily redesign these chosen covers in a style, and manner, that would suit it's target audience as best as possible, but take on a more minimalistic style that is similar to that of the 1960's minimal art movement, with a combination of both Swiss and New Wave graphic design elements.



Here you will see a use of minimal colours, left-aligned text, heavy use of shapes, and a variety of weights within the Helvetica Neue font carried through out these designs.

To see the full project, head over to my Behance blog! )