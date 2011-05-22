Twangfest 15 t-shirt

Larger version here: http://cl.ly/6zfb

Finally finished the art for the t-shirt. I'm doing a linocut of the back (modified a bit to include the names of the bands playing) and printing it on French Speckletone Madera Beach 100# cover in three colors.

The event is in a little over two weeks. I've got my work cut out for me, but I've been doing the event for 10 years, and I've never printed my own poster for it. Never done linocut, either. There's a first time for everything, right?