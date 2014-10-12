Brandon Brown

Unused logo mark

Brandon Brown
Brandon Brown
Hire Me
  • Save
Unused logo mark logo unused mark branding storefront
Download color palette

Mark for a branding project that wound up going unused. Really enjoy the simplicity and upmarket movement this would have given the product!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 12, 2014
Brandon Brown
Brandon Brown
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Brandon Brown

View profile
    • Like