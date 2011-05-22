Peter Coles

Product of a boring Saturday

Product of a boring Saturday
Saturday night T.V was awful, and kinda wished I was sat in the Rummer with a cold one. Their website is pretty poor for such a cracking venue, so I'm having a stab at re-designing it - iPhone and up.

They've not asked me to do this, it's just for my own fun/learning/amusement/insomnia.

Posted on May 22, 2011
