The Skala icon family

Top row: Skala and a .skala document.

Bottom row: Skala Preview and Skala View for iOS.

We just submitted Skala View 1.8 to Apple, and the update includes some of the icons shown here, so I thought I’d present the full set (as they’re going to be seen anyway). The icons are likely to evolve, but I’m fairly happy with their current state.

Skala development is going well. We’re still a while off shipping a beta, mostly due to the insanely crazy concepts and features we want included in version 1, but decent progress is made every week.

Thank you very much for you patience.